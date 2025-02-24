Joe Brainard Self Portrait Snaps Favor For Vallot

Published: February 24, 2025
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Vallot Auctioneers conducted a 185-lot auction for its first sale of 2025, which took place February 20. Billed the Estate Fine Art + Design auction, the sale encompassed “200 years of art, design and craft from around the world. Rising to the top of the auction was a circa 1960s “Self Portrait” mixed media collage with photobooth strip by Joe Brainard (American, 1942-1994). The framed work measured 13¾ by 10¾ inches and hung for $3,750, including buyer’s premium ($3/5,000). Additional results will be in an upcoming issue.
February 24, 2025
February 24, 2025
February 24, 2025
