Joe Brainard Self Portrait Snaps Favor For Vallot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Vallot Auctioneers conducted a 185-lot auction for its first sale of 2025, which took place February 20. Billed the Estate Fine Art + Design auction, the sale encompassed “200 years of art, design and craft from around the world. Rising to the top of the auction was a circa 1960s “Self Portrait” mixed media collage with photobooth strip by Joe Brainard (American, 1942-1994). The framed work measured 13¾ by 10¾ inches and hung for $3,750, including buyer’s premium ($3/5,000). Additional results will be in an upcoming issue.