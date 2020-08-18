Joan R. Brownstein, 72, Artist and Dealer In American Folk Art

AUBURN, ME. – Joan R. Brownstein, an artist who found a parallel calling as a scholar and dealer of American folk art, died October 22 at Clover Manor in Auburn, ending her multiyear struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was 72. A dealer since 1980, Joan over the past two decades shared a booth with her husband, Peter Eaton, a prominent specialist in early New England furniture, at leading antiques shows in New York, Philadelphia, Delaware and New Hampshire. Deeply compatible, they shared a discerning eye and intellectual vigor that engendered the appreciation of collectors and others. Joan and Peter moved to Wiscasset, Me., in 2018 after many years in Newbury, Mass. Eaton’s shop remains open. There will be no services or calling hours. Donations in Joan’s name may be sent to the American Parkinson’s Foundation or to the Michael J Fox Foundation.

A tribute to Joan is planned for a later issue.