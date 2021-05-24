Jimmie Ernst Oil Leads At James Cox Gallery

WILLOW, N.Y. – A painting by Jimmie Ernst (1920-1984) was featured in James Cox Gallery at Woodstock’s fourth online-only, fine art auction on May 23. The 1947 oil on canvas painting titled “Civil War Documentary,” 36 by 32 inches, was signed lower right and had been professionally conserved by “Daniel Goldreyer Ltd. – Long Island City, N.Y.” It pulled in nearly five and one half times its high estimate to finish at $81,600, inclusive of buyer’s premium. An American painter born in Cologne, Germany, Ernst was the son of Surrealist painter Max Ernst and Luise Straus, a well-known art historian and journalist. He was also a member of the Irascible Eighteen, a group of abstract painters who protested against the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s policy towards American painting of the 1940s. “I knew it was a fabulous piece,” said James Cox, who noted that it is going to the West Coast. A review of this sale will appear in a later issue.