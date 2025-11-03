JFK’s Watch Leads Heritage’s $1.25 Million Political Americana Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — The gold Benrus wristwatch worn by President John F. Kennedy on the 1960 campaign trail sold for $137,500 with premium to lead Heritage Auction’s October 24-25 Americana & Political Signature Auction. Presented to the 35th president after his nomination as the Democratic candidate in the summer of 1960, it was given by members of the Democratic National Committee. The caseback bears the inscription: “TO OUR NEXT PRESIDENT J.F.K.” Kennedy wore it throughout the campaign, making it an important personally-owned presidential relic from a pivotal moment in American political history. The watch was accompanied by a handwritten letter of authentication from Dave Powers, JFK’s long-serving aide from his 1946 Congressional debut through the White House years and later the founding curator of the JFK Library. Powers recounts that Kennedy found the watch “heavy” with a loose band — Kennedy nearly lost it during motorcades and greeting crowds — so he ultimately gave it to Powers himself. More highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.