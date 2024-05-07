Jewels, Art Nouveau & Elton John From Russo Estate Shine At Abell

Review by Kiersten Busch

LOS ANGELES — Abell Auctions conducted a highly anticipated two-day sale of the estate of Toni Russo and other important California estates on April 17 and 18. In total, it garnered $1,125,000 with a sell-through rate of more than 90 percent. Todd Schireson, vice president at Abell, noted, “We had more than 2,000 active bidders, registered over 15,000 bidders and registered bidders from over 50 countries. It was a very well attended and watched auction. I was extremely happy with the results and success of the auction.”

Jewelry from the Russo estate struck gold with many bidders. Schireson expressed that he “was surprised at how well jewelry did in the auction” and that it was “very powerful” throughout the course of the two days. The top selling lot was a platinum and diamond engagement ring by Cartier. Weighing 7 grams, the ring centered one emerald-cut diamond, accented with six baguette-shape step-cut diamonds and came with had a GIA report. It went home with a private buyer in Florida for $40,625, doubling its high estimate.

Another piece of jewelry that had bidders captivated was a pair of yellow gold and diamond Reinstein Ross earrings. The earrings were diamond drops, with two round brilliant-cut diamonds, signed for Ross and completed with post backs. Both the posts and backs tested as 14K yellow gold. Sold for $13,750, comfortably within their estimated range, the earrings made their way to their new home in Northern California with a private buyer.

A group of ten $50 Gold Eagle coins were the second highest-selling lot over the course of the two days, bringing $25,000 against an estimate of $15/20,000. All 10 coins were dated 1986 and weighed 1 ounce each. They were sold to a buyer in Ohio.

Art of all kinds did very well throughout the course of the sale, with Schireson noting that, in particular, “the Art Nouveau bronzes and paintings had much interest.” An unsigned French Art Nouveau painted panel depicting a sea nymph estimated $1/2,000 realized an impressive $21,250. The early Twentieth Century oil on canvas panel from the Russo estate made its way across oceans to its new home with an Australian buyer.

A lot that garnered particular interest from bidders was an iridescent glazed ceramic bat vase by Clement Massier, also from the Russo estate. The circa 1900 piece was decorated with two bats on a ground of pine needles and was inscribed “Clement Massier / Golfe Juan / A.M” to the underside. According to Schireson, “[Russo] had a lot of bat themed Art Nouveau items,” which he deemed “really cool stuff.” A collector from Chicago placed the winning bid, taking home the vase for $20,000, ten times its high estimate. Schireson attributed the success of the vase to its “great provenance from the Russo estate.”

A number of Elton John records and ephemera were also auctioned off, attracting much attention from bidders on the second day of the sale. Rounding out the top three lots of both days of the sale, Bernie Taupin’s gold record for Elton John’s “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” sold for $22,500 against an estimate of $300/500. The presentation plaque was inscribed, “Presented to Bernie Taupin to commemorate the sale of more than one million copies of the MCA Records single record ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight.’”

Another of Taupin’s Gold Records, this one for John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” sold for $16,250. It had a similarly inscribed presentation plaque.

An assorted lot of Elton John recordings and ephemera from the Russo estate brought $17,500 against an estimate of $200/300. The collection was comprised of 4-track cartridges and magazines printed to commemorate tours, records and other occasions.

Abell will conduct a two-day auction featuring a selection of fine art on May 25 and 26.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.abell.com or 323-724-8102.