Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Catalog Photos Courtesy Sloans & Kenyon

CHEVY CHASE, MD. – An impressive 90 percent of the nearly 580 lots offered at Sloans & Kenyon on April 9 found buyers, and the sale totaled more than $160,000. Speaking by phone three days after the sale, Sloans & Kenyon’s president Stephanie Kenyon said that the sale had been originally scheduled for March 22 but was rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 closures, which prevented clients from even previewing lots in person. Kenyon said bidders could sign up for virtual tours of specific lots. Bidding was available online, by phone and absentee, with a small staff spaced appropriately in the room the day of the sale.

“We typically try to put more modestly priced things online so this sale was an experiment; we did very well with silver and jewelry,” Kenyon said, further indicating she sees some hesitancy from bidders who have not been able to examine other categories in person. She said the firm experienced a 30 percent increase in registered bidders than they typically see, and was happy to report international as well as American buyers.

Five of the top ten lots were jewelry, which Kenyon said were all from private consignors. Silver and small decorative items continue to be sought by buyers, though two pieces of Eighteenth Century furniture – a Louis XV commode and a Georgian longcase clock – were among the top prices reached.

Sloans & Kenyon’s next auction will be a general estate sale, with more property from the Morgan and McCain families. While a date has not yet been announced, Kenyon expected it would take place in early June.

