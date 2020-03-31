Jewelry Brings Bling To Kodner Galleries’ Sale

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Photos Courtesy Kodner Galleries, Inc.

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – Kodner Galleries, Inc, offered more than 300 lots of estate jewelry, art and collectibles in a sale on April 1, of which approximately 83 percent sold.

Ten lots of Swarovski crystal kicked off the sale, led by a rhinoceros charging to $1,936. The sale included about two dozen lots of coins and medals, of which the highest price was $4,356 for a 1928-S Walking Liberty silver half dollar in slabbed case with a MS-65 graded condition.

Jewelry was the undisputed leading category, sweeping not only the top three highest prices in the sale but also the top ten results. Sharing top honors was a 4.28-carat diamond and 18K white gold engagement ring that brought $16,940. That was the same price realized by a 2.01-carat cushion cut diamond and 18K white gold engagement ring with GIA report. Both rings had been estimated at $18/25,000 and both received seven bids.

A pink-dial Rolex oyster President 18K yellow gold lady’s watch saw considerable competition and received 19 bids to finish over estimate at $12,100.

Fine art offerings topped out at $3,388, with a print on paper after Joan Miro, Spanish (1893-1983) titled “Mauve de la Lune.” Other fine art highlights included an oil on canvas “Still Life Items on a Table Top” by Luigi Lucioni (1900-1988) that made $3,146, the same price realized for an oil on panel still life with wine bottle attributed to Tair Salakhov (Russian/Azerbaijani, b 1928).

A marble top console table and mirror attributed to Oscar Bach was the highest price achieved for a lot of furniture as it brought $1,815. The console had openwork foliage decoration on the apron and paw feet, while the mirror featured lions and birds. Other notable decorative arts lots included a 135-piece Georg Jensen flatware set in the Prism pattern that made $908, the same price realized for a Hollywood Regency console table with shell-form base.

The next sale at Kodner Galleries, Inc, is scheduled to take place on April 22 and will also feature estate jewelry, art and collectibles.

All prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the gallery.

Kodner Galleries is at 45 South Federal Highway. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.