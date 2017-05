Jewel-Encrusted Mystery Clock Reported Stolen At Chicago Show

CHICAGO, ILL. — Chicago police are investigating the reported theft of a jewel-encrusted antique clock valued at $425,000 from an exhibit of the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show conducted at the Merchandise Mart on May 18-21.

The high-value Asprey mystery clock was reported to have been taken from the M.S. Rau booth over the weekend.

According to a report published by the Chicago Tribune, a man and two women approached the dealer’s booth at about 3:45 pm on May 21 at the show. The man and one of the women distracted vendor employees while the other woman allegedly took the antique clock decorated with diamonds and mother of pearl, according to police.

Bill Rau, chief executive officer of M.S. Rau Antiques in New Orleans, La., put out an official statement: “It was unfortunate that this theft happened during what was otherwise a wonderful and successful show for M.S. Rau Antiques from New Orleans. Though there was security throughout the Chicago Antiques, Art + Design Show, the thieves were able to steal an incredibly rare Asprey & Co. mystery clock that is valued at $425,000. The police were immediately notified and quickly on-site. An investigation is underway. Our security footage is being reviewed by the police and we’re confident that the criminals will be quickly apprehended and this wonderful timepiece returned. We’re awaiting further details.”

The Twentieth Century clock, adorned with sapphires, 18K white gold and crystal, is about 5½ inches wide and 8 inches tall. A video further describing the clock can be seen at https://youtu.be/JTaqCocaomw.

Anyone having information that they believe would be helpful in recovering this item is asked to contact the Chicago police department at 312-742-7456 and ask for Detective Li or Detective Nickeas.