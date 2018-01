MIAMI — Jerry Pasternak, a fixture on the New England antiques scene for more than 40 years, died on January 21.

According to his son, Jeremiah Pasternak of Pasternak Antiques in Seacoast, N.H., and Midcoast, Maine, Jerry set up on the street at the Meadows in Brimfield for more than 25 years, had shops all over New England and most recently was known as the subject of a six-part documentary television series, Born Dealers, on the Discovery Channel and Planet Green network.

Jerry loved high-end Victorian stained glass, Americana, automobilia, architectural antiques and much more. “He was the guy that you’d go to for the biggest, funkiest and most unusual pieces and he took a lot of pride in that,” said Jeremiah.

He will be sorely missed in the antiques community. Jeremiah said he plans to set up at Brimfield in May as close to Jerry’s original spot as possible, and there will be a celebration of Jerry’s life in the spring.