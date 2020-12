Jenkins Announces Atlanta Antiques & Design Market July 2021

ATLANTA, GA. – Steve Jenkins, with his sons Jon, Jason and Janie Murphy, announced their new show slated for July 15-17 at the Atlanta Expo Center, the facility known for the highly successful Scott Antique Market each month for more than 30 years. Encouraged by Don Scott, Jenkins is planning the show for July and January, to coincide with the twice yearly Americas Mart as it attracts shop owners seeking another venue to stock shelves in their stores in other parts of the country.

Located at Atlanta Expo Center, the site will be an easy destination for the shoppers, many of whom are already aware of it as the North Building for Scott Antique Market every month for the last three decades. The promotions will also include special advertising and promotional activities to attract shoppers at the Mart.

According to Jon, “The show will utilize the same basic footprint as the Scott Antique Market in the North Building, but look for some cosmetic changes. We are not attempting to simply replicate the already successful monthly shows at this location, but to offer both trade and public customers an additional unique shopping experience.”

Steve Jenkins said he is scheduling the space for 600 exhibitors, which should be nearly full capacity for the air-conditioned hall as most exhibitors sign up for multiple spaces. The event will be open Thursday through Saturday and there will also be an all-day setup.

For additional information, www.atlantadesignmarket.com or 317-431-0118.