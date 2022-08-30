Jeffrey S. Evans Gets Top Brass For Tin AC Vogler Furniture Trade Sign - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. — During three days of sales, more than 1,700 lots crossed the block at Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates, with various owners’ Americana offered August 25 and 27, and the collection of Eddie Tatum being the focus of the August 26 session. The highest price of the event was $23,085, realized for an A.C. Vogler tin advertising trade sign from Salem, N.C., which had been in the Tatum collection. The single-sided sign had bold lettering and graphics, including furniture and a horse-drawn hearse. It was marked for A.W. Bogart, a New York City sign manufacturer and sold to a private North Carolina collector bidding online against an institution on the phone. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a future issue will feature a more extensive sale recap.