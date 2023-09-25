Jeffrey S. Evans Gets Great Results For Goodman Collection

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. — The highly anticipated collection of H. Marshall Goodman Jr was presented by Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates September 22-23, with more than 1000 lots crossing the block. Achieving a sale-high of $156,000, including premium, was an important cobalt-decorated stoneware jug or pitcher made by Henry Lowndes (d 1842) of Petersburg, Va., which sold to a private collector online bidding against an institution and another private collector on the phone. The piece was impressive, featuring a spread-wing eagle beneath the spout and the shoulder decorated with 16 stars. It had been previously published, in The Magazine Antiques (April 2005), and an article titled “The Remarkable Nineteenth-Century Stoneware of Virginia’s Lower James River Valley” by Kurt C. Russ, Robert Hunter, Oliver Mueller-Heubach and Marshall Goodman, which appeared in the 2013 issue of Ceramics in America. It also boasted exhibition history in the Virginia Historical Society’s (Richmond) 2004-05 exhibition, “The Stoneware Pottery of Eastern Virginia, 1720-1865.” Several noteworthy results were achieved in this sale, many of which will be discussed in a forthcoming auction review.