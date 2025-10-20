Jeff Jacob’s Lili Ledy Boba Fett Gets Record At Hake’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

YORK, PENN. — Leading the nearly 600-lot third installment of auctions Hake’s presented of the collection of Jeff Jacob was a Lili Ledy Star Wars Boba Fett action figure from the Return of the Jedi/La Guerra de las Galaxias: El Regreso del Jedi (1983). In its original blister package with fixed rocket, dark armor variety, it was the single highest graded example and sold for $77,884. According to catalog notes, Jacob noted he considered it to have been the crown jewel of his collection and said, “I do not think another [Lili Ledy] Fett will ever surface in the US.” The catalog also noted it was “quite possibly the rarest and most elusive production Boba Fett action figure released during the vintage era, the example offered here marks the first time a carded example has ever been offered at auction.” The October 16 auction realized $900,000. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium. For information, 866-404-9800 or www.hakes.com.