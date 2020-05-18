Jeff Evans’ Bidders Screamed For Cobalt Creamer

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – Bringing the most of more than 900 lots of Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century glass and lighting offered at Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates on May 19-20 was a circa 1825-35 Boston & Sandwich Glass Co., blown and molded cobalt blue creamer that nearly quadrupled its high estimate to sell for $7,605. The creamer was from the Philadelphia collection of the late Alexander Hierholzer (Holt) and Harry Saunders and related to creamers in McKearins’ American Glass (pl 98) and Barlow & Kaiser, The Glass Industry in Sandwich (vol. 1, p. 237, fig 1338b). Prices realized include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for a more extensive review in a future issue.