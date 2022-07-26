Jean Dufy Rides Again At Golden Gavel - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST WINDSOR, CONN. — On July 23, Golden Gavel Auctions’ Exceptional Jewelry & Decorative Arts Auction took place, consisting of the “life collection of Greenwich and Redding, Conn., estates.” The majority of top lots were indeed within these categories, but the highest price went to “Cavaliers au Bois” by Jean Dufy (1888-1964) for $33,040. Dufy’s colorful, nostalgic paintings have been popular at auction of late, with many of his oil paintings and watercolors earning thousands in the past year at auction. This price is the highest to date, and more of this sale will be reviewed in a future issue.