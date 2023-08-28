Jasper Cropsey Hudson River View Sails High At Schwenke Auction

Published: August 28, 2023
WOODBURY, CONN. — On August 22, Schwenke Auctioneers offered more than 500 lots from several estates and collections from New York and Connecticut. The sale featured more than 150 lots from a New York state collection, which included a Jasper Cropsey (American, 1823-1900) watercolor on paper, Hudson River view of sailboats and dock in river, dated 1819 and signed lower left. According to Tom Schwenke, it sold to a phone bidder for $26,000 with premium, more than five times its high estimate, against competition from several internet bidders and two other phone bidders. Watch for additional highlights from this sale in a follow-on review.
August 28, 2023
August 28, 2023
August 28, 2023
