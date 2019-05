“View of The Hudson River” by Jasper Cropsey, dated 1886, with a very strong provenance, topped Bill Smith’s annual Memorial Day auction on May 27. The painting had been given by Cropsey to the Melvin family, where it remained until being sold by one family member, without consulting other family members, to a New York city art dealer in 2014. Another member of the family immediately purchased the painting which was accompanied by a receipt showing he paid $268,000 for it plus additional money for the period frame. Its history is well documented, as is Cropsey’s relationship with the family. At $80,500 it was the highest priced item in a sale that included excellent jewelry, Rose mandarin porcelains and more. A full report will follow.