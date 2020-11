CHEPATCHET, R.I. – Jasmine Norton of Chepatchet, R.I., passed on October 28 after a long struggle with drug addiction. She was born in Hamilton, Bermuda, in 1975. Jasmine started in the antiques trade in Belmont, Mass., distributing flyers for her father’s store along Trapelo Road during the 1980s. Her father ran Norton’s Restorations and currently operates Hartcotrunks in Terryville, Conn. She played in May’s Antique Market at the Brimfield Antique Shows with her brother while visiting dad’s booth in the 500 row. She even camped overnight with dad at the Elephant’s Trunk when it was a monthly market.

In the 1990s she operated Playhouse Supply Co. with her father in Putnam, Conn. She loved yard sailing, picking trunks and vintage clothing. She lived in Putnam at the time with her two daughters Carley and Kayla. She always managed to pick up furniture for her house on Grove Street. During the 2000s, Jasmine was a regular at Hertan’s field during the Brimfield shows rearranging her father’s booth and selling. A magnetic personality, she touched everyone she met and lived out her childhood excitement for the antiques market and the thrill of the hunt. As a child, she also visited shows around Boston and at the Concord Armory. She tagged along to a very early New Hampshire show that included selling Steiff and plush toys. She helped at the more recent Sturbridge, Mass., New Year’s shows. Her recent attendance at last season’s Jack Donigian’s Milford Sunday Market brought back memories of the jaunts to the old St Stan’s location. One of her last picks included a circa 1870 miniature dome top trunk in Chepatchet, R.I., supplied to HBO production The Gilded Age for a miniseries.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carley Millete of Woodstock, Conn., and Kayla Norton of Moosup, Conn. Also her brother Josh Norton of Norwich, Conn., mother Lori Wiik of Thompson, Conn., and father Paul Norton of Terryville, Conn., along with numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. In memory please advocate for universal mental health and addiction service to include a community support component to long-term rehabilitation.

-Submitted by the family