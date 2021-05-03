Japanned Musical Longcase Clock Sings For Skinner

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. – An English japanned longcase clock by St Neots maker Joseph Eayre, circa 1765, sold for $21,250 at Skinner’s Clocks, Watches & Scientific Instruments sale that closed April 29. The case featured black and gilt japanned decoration throughout to the waist door, base and sides. The three brass finials atop were original and the inside featured a seven-pillar movement with recoil escapement, rack and snail hour- and quarter-hour strike on two bells, a nest of 14 bells and 28 hammers mounted above the 13¼-inch pinned cylinder, all regulated by a pendulum and powered by three cast iron weights,

The movement had been described and pictured in Sullivan and Van Winkle Keller’s exhibition catalog for “Keeping Time, Musical Clocks of Early America 1730-1830.”

Watch for a full review in a future issue.