Japanese Sterling Dragon Tea Set Tops Sarasota Estate Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SARASOTA, FLA. — Top lot in Sarasota Estate Auction’s two-day Asian works of art sale, August 27-28, was a Japanese Arthur & Bond sterling dragon tea set. It had a starting bid of $4,000 and estimate of $8/10,000. With buyer’s premium, it ended up selling for a total of $13,860. This piece ended up selling to a phone bidder. On day two of the sale, a rare early Chinese limestone tomb guardian-Tianlu sold for $12,600, including premium. Both were part of a lifetime collection of early Asian works of art, which will be further highlighted in an upcoming review.