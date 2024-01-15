Japanese ‘Mars Explorer’ Brings Stellar Price At Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — Toys opened up a desirable box for collectors at Milestone’s January 13 New Year’s Antique Toy Extravaganza, a 732-lot sale that included some of the category’s most favorite European, American and Japanese playthings from the golden era through postwar-production years. Rare factory boxes and conditions that were mint and original added to the extravaganza. Those who have been watching the series For All Mankind on the Apple TV streaming channel no doubt would marvel at how early Japanese toymakers envisioned extraterrestrial autos designed to explore the Red Planet. In this sale, a rare Japanese battery-operated Mars Explorer, all original and complete and in wonderful condition with a clean battery box sold for $42,120, including buyer’s premium. That was against an estimate of $12/15,000 and probably a record price, according to the firm’s Miles King. “I do know that it’s the highest price we’ve ever recorded,” he said. Featuring great colors, graphics and chrome accents, the 8-inch example was, according to catalog notes “a very cool looking car.” It is staying in the United States, said King, going to a private buyer who prevailed in a phone and internet battle. Watch for additional highlights from this sale in an upcoming issue.