NEWTON, MASS. — Rising well above a $3,000 high estimate in Tremont Auctions’ October 14-15 fall Asian works of art sale was a Meiji period Japanese articulated iron carp that brought $102,000 including the buyer’s premium. The carp measured 18 inches long and featured finely detailed scales, fins and whiskers at the mouth. It was signed ‘Munekazu” under the head and had been in the collection of the Framingham History Center since the 1920s. The carp had been bequeathed to the center by a Boston-area undertaker named William Harvey Smith, who was a client of the well-known early Twentieth Century Asian decorative arts dealer Yamanaka. The lot went to a European buyer.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.