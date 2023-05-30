Japanese Incense Burner Heats UpHeritage’s $1.5 Million Silver, Objects Of Vertu Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Z.G. Burnett; Images Courtesy of Heritage Auctions

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions’ Silver & Objects of Vertu sales always bring a gleaming selection, but the May 16 sale was an offering for the ages. Names such as Tiffany, Gorham, Reed & Barton, Kirk & Son and more were included, but these were all surpassed by the elusive Kimura Toun family makers and Kagawa Katsuhiro (Japanese, 1853-1917). With just over 400 lots, the “exciting” auction totaled $1,501,201 with private participants from the United States and Europe.

Though largely a sale of American silver, the top lot was made far from the United States and led the auction in size and price: a massive, 99 percent pure silver Japanese dragon-form incense burner that smoked its $70,000 estimate to achieve $250,000, prompting applause at the live sale. “The dragon took my breath away at first sight, as it has for all who have viewed it in the past months,” says Karen Rigdon, vice president of fine silver and decorative arts. “I am pleased to have had the opportunity to explore and analyze this exceptional work of art and am thrilled by the interest that drove bidding to an impressive result.”

The nearly 45-pound piece stood at 32 inches high, 40 inches wide, and was composed of two pieces, each an exceptional example of Meiji era craftsmanship. The fierce dragon, which also showed 22K gold eyes, was marked by Toun Chu, of whom little is known outside of his instruction by master bronze caster Murata Seimin (Japanese, 1761-1837). Some of his bronze dragons, made with the lost wax casting method, are recorded, but this is a unique example of Toun’s silversmithing. The dragon’s preciously guarded censer is marked by Kagawa, who was appointed to the Imperial court in 1906 as one of only two gold carvers among the court artists. It was most likely commissioned by a member of this ruling class, but its history remains shrouded in mystery for the time being.

Silver serving ware by American makers followed in price and populated most of the auction’s top listings. There was a three-way tie for second place, with each lot bid to $35,000. One of these was a silver Tiffany & Co water pitcher with hand-hammered and applied partial gilt lotus blossoms and engraved foliage, crowned by a petite silver frog perched atop the handle, which came from the property of a Southern gentleman. Also from this collection was a Gorham Manufacturing Co partial gilt sterling silver figural punch bowl that retained its original ladle, showing applied foliate and animal motifs, as well as festive classical figures. Another lot at this figure was a six-piece S. Kirk & Son coin silver coffee service in a repoussé landscape pattern.

Objects made on a large scale were popular in this auction, including a Tiffany & Co acid-etched silver Renaissance Revival tray that sold for $23,125. Measuring 28¼ inches across its “finely cast everted rim with cast shell border decorated with… lions and panthers among grape bunches interspersed between grape leaves and rococo-style scrollwork,” the tray last was raised on six figural paw feet and last sold at Heritage in 2016. Although not distinctive in physical size, 20 lots of Reed & Barton’s Louis XV pattern silver surprised Rigdon with an accumulated total of $98,000. The highest price of these was a 49-piece table service for 12 that contributed $20,000.

