EAST DENNIS, MASS. – One of several highlights in Eldred’s three-day sales of Asian works of art March 17-19 was a large Meiji period Japanese ink, color and gold leaf on paper six-fold screen depicting cranes in a floral landscape. Consigned from a private Cape Cod, Mass., collection and estimated at $1/1,500, the screen measured 55½ inches in height and 120 inches in length. It brought $7,500 from an American phone bidder. After the sale, Eldred’s head of Asian art, Annie Lajoie, said she was excited to see several of the top prices during the sales were for Japanese material, which “garnered stronger prices than we’ve seen in recent years.”

A full recap will run in a future issue.