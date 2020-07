Japanese Contemporary Art Finds Favor At Quinn’s

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy Quinn’s Auction Galleries

FALLS CHURCH, VA. – A run of artwork by Japanese contemporary artist Toko Shinoda (b 1913) sold for a combined $110,105 at Quinn’s Auction Galleries sale on June 27. The top lot of the six pieces offered was “Nexus,” 1965, a Sumi ink and gold foil on paper work with artist seal and signature lower left. Signed, titled and dated on verso, the 35¾-by-25-inch (sight) work more than doubled its high estimate to finish at $26,840. A 1967 untitled piece, Sumi ink on paper, settled at $20,740, and a phone bidder took Shinoda’s untitled, 1967, Sumi ink on paper mounted on plywood work for $21,960. With an artist seal lower center, it measured 20¼ by 53¼ inches. This collection of Shinoda works was from the ex collection of Harry Harding.

Shinoda is a Japanese artist working with sumi ink paintings and prints. Her art merges traditional calligraphy with modern abstract expressionism, and are primarily monochromatic, using sumi black, with some use of cinnabar, gold, silver or platinum. Her works have been exhibited in the Hague National Museum, the Art Institute of Chicago, Cincinnati Art Museum, among others.

The focus of the sale remained on Asian fine and decorative art in terms of the top tier of lots crossing the block. Fetching $20,320 was a mixed-media work, “85988,” 1984 by South Korean artist Chang-Sup Chung (1927-2011). The large textured monochromatic Dansaekhwa painting with tak fiber on canvas was signed and dated lower right, measuring 64 by 40 inches.

A large Chinese gilt-bronze guanyin, Ming/Qing dynasty was bid to $15,860. The guanyin was seated in double lotus position (dhyanasana) with the left hand held in dhyana mudra and the right in karana mudra. Wearing a long flowing robe and dhoti bordered with stylized flowers with the chest open draped with an elaborate necklace with hardstone inlay, the face had a peaceful expression with downcast eyes flanked by elongated ear lobes. Overall, the sculpture measured approximately 32 by 14½ by 11½ inches.

Calligraphically bold, Chen Ting-Shih’s (Taiwanese, 1913-2002) “Awakening of Spring” print from 1974 sold at $7,930. The woodblock print was titled, signed and dated in pencil along bottom, and it measured 35½ inches square.

The Nakashimas made an appearance, with a simple Mira Nakashima (b 1942) headboard from 1994 going out at $7,930 and a Nakashima lounge chair with arm, circa 2000, settling at $5,398. The headboard was walnut with rosewood butterfly joints, signed and dated on the back and approximately king-size at 29 by 85 inches. The lounge chair featured hickory spindles and a sap walnut seat. It was signed and dated beneath seat and measured 32 by 33 by 30 inches.

Following the sale, Matthew Quinn, the firm’s executive vice president, said he was very pleased with the outcome of the sale, especially in the COVID-19 environment. “From our perspective, the virus has turned our industry on its head, but buying was robust on all of our online platforms. Our staff did a great job with estimates, and we had a solid performance.” Quinn’s next major sale is set for September 26.

