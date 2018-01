Ongoing Exhibitions:

Master Drawings New York, exhibitions are on view January 27-February 3 in 24+ galleries on the Upper East Side. A preview at each of the participating galleries will be Friday, January 26, 4 to 8 pm; show hours are Monday to Saturday, 11 to 6; and Sunday, 2 to 6 pm. A symposium hosted by Master Drawings Journal will be January 30, www.masterdrawingsinnewyork.com.

“Wiener Werkstätte 1903-1932: The Luxury of Beauty,” through January 29, The Neue Gallery, New York, 1048 Fifth Avenue; 212-628-6200 or www.neuegalerie.org.

“Views of Rome and Naples: Oil Sketches from the Thaw Collection,” through March 15; and “Treasures from the Vault,” through March 11, Morgan Library & Museum, 225 Madison Avenue at 36th Street; 212-685-0008 or www.themorgan.org.

“Edvard Munch: Between the Clock and the Bed” through February 4, Met Breuer, 945 Madison Avenue. “Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman & Designer,” through February 12, “Portable Storage: Tribal Weavings from the Collection of William and Inger Ginsberg,” through May 7 at the Metropolitan Museum, 1000 Fifth Avenue; www.metmuseum.org or 212-535-7710.

“Vestiges & Verse: Notes from the Newfangled Epic,” January 21-May 27, American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square at 66th Street; “Self-Taught Genius: Treasures from the American Folk Art Museum,” through January at the American Folk Art Museum’s Self-Taught Genius Gallery, 47-29 32nd Place, Long Island City; www.folkartmuseum.org or 212-595-9533.

“Lost Figures & Found Dolls,” through February 3, John Molloy with Aarne Anton of American Primitive Gallery, at John Molloy Gallery, 49 East 78th Street, 212-249-3020 or www.johnmolloygallery.com.

“Open Call for Entries: SCNY Printmaking,” through February 15, Salmagundi Club, 47 Fifth Avenue; www.salmagundi.org or 212-255-7740.

“Important European Terracottas,” January 25 to February 2, presented by Tomasso Brothers Fine Art at Carlton Hobbs LLC, 60 East 93rd Street; 212-423-9000 or www.tomassobrothers.co.uk.

“China Trade Paintings,” January 21-28, Martyn Gregory Gallery will exhibit at Academy Mansion, 2 East 63rd Street; www.martyngregory.com.

“Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club: 121st Annual Open Juried Exhibition,” January 9 to 26; “From The Permanent Collection: Selections from Goya’s Los Caprichos,” January 8-24, National Arts Club, 15 Gramercy Park South, www.nationalartsclub.org or 212-475-3424.

“Items: Is Fashion Modern?” through January 28; “Louise Bourgeois: An Unfolding Portrait,” through January 28; “Thinking Machines: Art and Design in the Computer Age, 1959-1989,” through April 8. The Museum of Modern Art, 11 West 53rd Street; www.moma.org or 212-708-9400.

“New York Silver, Then and Now,” ongoing; “Mod New York: Fashion Takes a Trip,” through April 1; “Art in the Open: Fifty Years of Public Art in New York,” through May 13; “Beyond Suffrage: A Century of New York Women in Politics,” through July 22. Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street, www.mcny.org or 212-534-1672.

“The First Jewish Americans,” through March 12; “Mapping America’s Road from Revolution to Independence,” through March 11; “Holiday Express: Toys and Trains from the Jerni Collection,” through February 25, New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, www.nyhistory.org or 212-873-3400.

“Murillo: The Self-Portraits,” through February 4; “Veronese in Murano: Two Venetian Renaissance Masterpieces Restored,” through March 25; “Fired by Passion: Masterpieces of Du Paquier Porcelain from the Sullivan Collection,” through August 12, Frick Collection, 1 East 70th Street, www.frick.org or 212-288-0700.

“Modigliani Unmasked,” through February 4; “Veiled Meanings: Fashioning Jewish Dress, from the Collection of The Israel Museum, Jerusalem,” through March 18, Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Avenue at 92nd Street, www.thejewishmuseum.org or 212-423-3200.

Friday, January 12

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

5:30 to 7:30 pm, Reception for “The Noel & Harriette Levine Collection,” Doyle, 175 East 87th Street, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com

Tuesday, January 16

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

10 am to 5 pm, Americana Week Symposium, “Americana Week: We The People,” Presenters, subject to change, include Erik Gronning, Brock Jobe, Gary Sullivan, Stacy Hollander, Jennifer Swope and silversmith Preston Jones. Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, www.sothebys.com, RSVP to www.sothebys.com/americana.

6 to 8 pm, Americana Week reception, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, www.sothebys.com, RSVP to www.sothebys.com/americana.

7 pm, “The Raw and the Cooked: An Outsider Art Fair 2018 Panel Talk,” presented by The Outsider Art Fair, in collaboration with the Ace Hotel, moderated by Paul Laster, panelists include multimedia artist Saya Woolfalk, Karen Patterson (curator, John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Sheboygan, Wis.), Michael McFalls (director of Pasaquan and professor, Columbus State University, Georgia), and multidisciplinary artist Ellen Harvey; Ace Hotel, 20 West 29th Street. Free, with limited seating, RSVP or information at 212-337-3338.

Wednesday, January 17

Shows

The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair Preview, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 5 to 8:30 pm. Tickets $90; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com. Loan exhibitions are: “Buried Treasure: New Discoveries in Philadelphia Slipware from the Collection of the Museum of the American Revolution” by Rob Hunter, and “Revive, Remix, Respond: Contemporary Ceramic Artists at The NY Ceramics & Glass Fair and The Frick Pittsburgh” by Dawn Reid Brean and Leslie Ferrin.

Auctions

10 am, The Noel & Harriette Levine Collection, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street, RSVP by January 8 to 212-427-4141 ext 600 or events@doyle.com.

2 pm, Books and Manuscripts, “Important Printed and Manuscript Americana, including Cartography,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

5:30 to 7:30 pm, Wunsch Americana Foundation to present the sixth annual Eric M. Wunsch Award for Excellence in the American Arts to Wendell Castle and Audrey B. Heckler; reception honoring recipients at Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, RSVP5@christies.com

Thursday, January 18

Shows

The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm, tickets $20; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, Early Access Preview, 2 to 6 pm; Vernissage, 6 to 9 pm, $50; One-day passes are $20 or Friday-Sunday pass is $50; www.outsiderartfair.com or 212-337-3338

Winter Antiques Show Opening Night Party, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, 5 to 9 pm, staggered admission. Vice Chairs preview, 5 pm, $2,500; Benefactors preview, 5 pm, $1,000; Collector’s preview, 6 pm, $500; Patrons Preview, 7:30 pm, $300 per person. Loan Exhibition is Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Collecting for the Commonwealth/Preserving for the Nation: Celebrating a Century of Art Patronage, 1919-2018″; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com

Auctions

10 am, Chinese Export Art, Featuring 100 Lots from Marchant, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com

10 am, American Furniture, Folk and Decorative Arts, “Private Collection of Two New Jersey Families,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000, or www.sothebys.com

2 pm, Various owners silver, prints and Chinese export porcelain, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000, or www.sothebys.com

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

Noon, “Pot(tery) Tales in Victorian Painting and Literature,” lecture by Rachel Gotlieb, adjunct curator at the Gardiner Museum, The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, free with show admission; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

2 pm, “The Potter Hath Power Over His Clay: Slip Decorated Earthenware from Philadelphia,” lecture by Deborah Miller, archaeologist and senior materials specialist for AECOM, The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, free with show admission; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

4 pm, “British Ceramic Treasures at The Mint Museum,” lecture by Brian Gallagher, curator of decorative arts, The Mint Museum, The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, free with show admission; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

Friday, January 19

Shows

The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm, tickets $20; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm, tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 8 pm, $20; www.outsiderartfair.com or 212-337-3338.

The Art, Design & Antiques Show, Wallace Hall, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street; 10 am to 7 pm, tickets $20; 203-920-1755 or rehshows.com. A shuttle will run between this show and the Winter Antiques Show.

Auctions

10 am, “Beyond Imagination: Outsider and Vernacular Art Featuring the Collection of Marjorie and Harvey Freed,” Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com

11:30 am, Important American Furniture, Folk Art and Silver, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com

2 pm, American Furniture, Folk and Decorative Arts, “Property from the Estates of Price & Isobel H. Glover,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000, or www.sothebys.com

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

Noon, “Pincus: Channeling Josiah Wedgwood,” lecture by Peter Pincus, visiting assistant professor of ceramics in the School for American Crafts at the RIT. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, free with show admission; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

2 pm, “Revive, Remix, Respond: Contemporary Ceramic Artists at The NYCGF and The Frick Pittsburgh,” lecture by Dawn Reid Brean, associate curator of decorative arts at The Frick Pittsburgh. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, free with show admission; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

4 pm, “Time Travel in the Period Room,” lectures by Elisabeth Agro, the Nancy M. McNeil curator of American Modern and contemporary crafts and decorative arts at the Philadelphia Museum of Art; Barry Harwood, curator of decorative arts at the Brooklyn Museum, and Sarah Carte, curator and director of research of the Chipstone Foundation. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, free with show admission; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

5:30 pm, Museum Night at the Winter Antiques Show, The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, free with admission to the show; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com

New York Antiques Weekend with the Decorative Arts Trust runs January 19-20, $375 per person, includes all-access tour of the New-York Historical Society with lunch and tours by Margi Hofer, museum director and Nina Nazionale director of library operations and curator of printed collections, offers a tour of her special exhibition “Mapping America’s Road from Revolution to Independence.” Registration deadline is January 5, www.decorativeartstrust.org or 610-627-4970.

Saturday, January 20

Shows

The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm; tickets $20; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm, tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 8 pm, tickets $20; 212-337-3338, www.outsiderartfair.com.

The Art, Design & Antiques Show, Wallace Hall, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street, 11 am to 6 pm, tickets $20; 203-920-1755 or rehshows.com. A shuttle will run between this show and the Winter Antiques Show.

Auctions

10 am, American Furniture, Folk and Decorative Arts, “Property of Various Owners and Property from the Dudley and Constance Godfrey Foundation,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue, 212-606-7000, or www.sothebys.com.

2 pm, American Furniture, Folk and Decorative Arts, “Important American Folk Art and Furniture from the Collection of Bobbi and Ralph Terkowitz,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue, 212-606-7000, or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

11 am, Winter Antiques Show VIP Tour and Lunch, includes early admission with dealer’s tour and luncheon in the Board of Officers Room. Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue; Reservations required; contact Helen Kippax (Helenkippax1@gmail.com) for reservations. Reservations subject to availability.

Noon, “Export V. Exported: A Closer Look at Kangxi Era Porcelain,” lecture by Jeffrey Stamen, senior executive and entrepreneur. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, free with show admission; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

2 pm, “The Meaning of Objects and How They Educate, Stimulate and ‘Speak’ To Us,” lecture by Thomas Lollar, professional ceramist, curator, educator. Ceramics program, Teachers College/Columbia University. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, free with show admission; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

4 pm, “American Studio Pottery – Making of a Movement,” panel discussion moderated by Adrienne Spinozzi with speakers Linda Sikora and Mark Shapiro. The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, free with show admission; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

2 pm, “Citizen Philanthropists: Celebrating a Century of Patronage at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 1919-2018,” loan exhibition lecture series with Dr Susan J. Rawles, associate curator of American painting and decorative arts, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Sunday, January 21

Shows

The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 4 pm; tickets $20; 929-265-2850 or www.nycreamicsandglass.com.

The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm, tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 6 pm, tickets $20; 212-337-3338 or www.outsiderartfair.com.

The Art, Design & Antiques Show, Wallace Hall, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street, 11 am to 5 pm, tickets $20; 203-920-1755 or rehshows.com. A shuttle will run between this show and the Winter Antiques Show.

Auctions

10 am, American Furniture, Folk and Decorative Arts, “Property of Various Owners,” “Distinguished American Furniture and Folk Art from the Collection of Annie Abram and Steve Novak,” and “Property from the Collection of Patricia M. Sax,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue, 212-606-7000, or www.sothebys.com

2 pm, American Furniture, Folk and Decorative Arts, “Property of Various Owners,” and “Property from the Collection of Susan and Mark Laracy,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue, 212-606-7000, or www.sothebys.com

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

8:30 am to noon, Second Annual Emerging Scholars Colloquium presented by the Decorative Arts Trust and the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust with support from the Wunsch Americana Foundation. George F. Baker Carriage House, 69 East 93rd Street; $25 or $10 for students. Registration deadline by January 5, 610-627-4970 or www.decorativeartstrust.org.

2 pm, “A Home of Art: American Art and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts,” loan exhibition lecture series with Christopher C. Oliver, assistant curator of American painting and decorative arts, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Monday, January 22

Shows

The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm, tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

11 am, “Chubb Panel Discussion: Discovering Photography,” hosted by Chubb, The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

2 pm, “European Art at VMFA: Acquisitions and Audiences,” loan exhibition lecture series with Dr Mitchell Merling, Paul Mellon curator and head of the department of European art, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; free with show admission, 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Tuesday, January 23

Shows

The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 4:30 pm, tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

11 am, Winter Antiques Show VIP Tour and Lunch, includes early admission with dealer’s tour and luncheon in the Board of Officers Room. Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue; Reservations required; please contact Helen Kippax (Helenkippax1@gmail.com) for reservations. Reservations subject to availability.

2 pm, “Decorative Arts at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: Masterpieces of Arts & Crafts, Art Nouveau, and Art Deco,” loan exhibition lecture series with Barry L. Shifman, Sydney and Frances Lewis Family curator of decorative arts, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Wednesday, January 24

Shows

The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm, tickets 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Thursday, January 25

Shows

The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm, tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

7 to 9 pm, Winter Antiques Show Young Collector’s Night, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue; tickets $200 per person in advance; 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com

Friday, January 26

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

9 am to noon, “The Drawings of Michelangelo and Rodin: Debates and Perspectives,” The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in partnership with Master Drawings New York and with support from the Tavolozza Foundation, 1000 Fifth Avenue, free, registration required with limited availability. To register, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mdny-partnership-event-with-the-met-michelangelo-rodin-in-conversation-tickets-40730694604.

5:30 to 8 pm, Winter Antiques Show Expert Eye Evening, Tickets $25. Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street and Park Avenue, 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com.

Shows

The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm, 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com

Saturday, January 27

Shows

The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm, 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com

Auctions

1 pm, “Audubon, Maps, Views, Rare Books and Natural History Works on Paper” Arader Galleries, 1016 Madison Avenue at 78th Street. For additional information, 212-628-3668 or www.aradergalleries.com

Sunday, January 28

Shows

The Winter Antiques Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm, 718-292-7392 or www.winterantiquesshow.com

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

1 pm, “Across continents and centuries: an artist, a curator and a collector explore in conversation the universal language of works on paper,” Sotheby’s, in partnership with Master Drawings New York, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, limited availability, on a first come basis, apply for tickets at rsvp@sothebys.com.

Monday, January 29

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

11 am to noon, “Behind the Scenes: Exclusive viewing of the new Audubon’s Birds of America Gallery and other watercolor masterpieces by the artist,” New-York Historical Society, in partnership with Master Drawings New York, 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way; $10, with limited availability. For tickets, www.eventbrite.com/e/behind-the-scenes-at-the-nyhs-audubons-birds-of-america-gallery-tickets-41256787161.

Tuesday, January 30

Seminars, Lectures And Special Events

4 to 5:30 pm, 2nd Annual Master Drawings Journal Symposium, “2017 in Review: Editor’s Choice,” Master Drawings New York, Academy Mansion, 2 East 63rd Street; $10. 929-265-1441 or www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-master-drawings-journal-symposium-tickets.

Auctions

10 am, English & Continental Furniture & Decorative Arts / Old Master Paintings, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street; 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

10 am & 2 pm, Old Master Drawings, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Wednesday, January 31

Auctions

10 am, “Russian Works of Art, Featuring Property from the Collection of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich,” Doyle, 175 East 87th Street; 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

10 am, “The Line of Beauty: Drawings from the Collection of Howard and Saretta Barnet,” Old Master Drawings, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

10:30 am, “Old Master Drawings including the Collection of Professor Egbert Haverkamp-Begemann,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

6 pm, “The Otto Nauman Sale,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sotheby’s.com.

Thursday, February 1

Auctions

10 am, Fine Old Master & 19th Century European Art, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sotheby’s.com.

6 pm, Master Paintings Evening Sale, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Friday, February 2

Auctions

10 am, Master Paintings and Sculpture Day Sale, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.