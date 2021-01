ONGOING EXHIBITIONS

“Right to Vote,” Long-term exhibition, Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street. For information, 212-721-1223 or www.cmom.org.

“David Hockney: Drawing from Life,” through May 30; “Poetry and Patronage: The Laubespine-Villeroy Library Rediscovered,” through May 16; “Sublime on the Small Scale,” through September 12. The Morgan Library & Museum, 225 Madison Avenue. For information, 212-685-0008 or www.themorgan.org.

“P.S. Art 2020: Celebrating the Creative Spirit of New York City Kids,” through February 14; “A New Look at Old Masters,” through spring 2022; “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” through February 7; “The New British Galleries,” ongoing. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue. For information, 212-535-7710 or www.metmuseum.org.

“Six Decades Collecting Self-Taught Art: Revealing a Diverse and Rich Artistic Narrative,” through January 2, 2022; “Photo | Brut: Collection Bruno Decharme & Compagnie,” January 24-June 6. The American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square. For information, 212-595-9533 or www.folkartmuseum.org.

“SCNY Junior & Scholarship Members Exhibition,” January 11-29; “Open Figuratively Speaking Exhibition,” February 1-19. The Salmagundi Club, 47 Fifth Avenue. For information, 212-255-7740 or www.salmagundi.org.

“The Stettheimer Dollhouse,” through March 14; “New York Responds,” through April 11. The Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue. For information, 212-534-1672 or www.mcny.org.

“Holiday Express: Toys and Trains from the Jerni Collection,” through February 21; “Colonists, Citizens, Constitutions: Creating the American Republic,” through February 7; “Women March,” through January 24. The New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West. For information, 212-873-3400 or www.nyhistory.org.

“Rachel Feinstein: Maiden, Mother, Crone,” through January 17; “We Fight to Build a Free World: An Exhibition by Jonathan Horowitz,” through February 7. The Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Avenue. For information, 212-423-3200 or www.thejewishmuseum.org.

SHOWS

The Winter Show, VIP Preview Access, access from $500-$5,000, register for tickets at www.thewintershow.org.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Noon, “Print Culture and Propaganda in the American Revolution: Selections from the Collection of Ambassador J. William Middendorf, Moderated by Peter Klarnet, senior specialist with a tribute by John Hays. Live on Zoom, courtesy Christie’s; register by emailing RSVP@christies.com.

Noon, Exclusive virtual tour of Christie’s Americana Sale with John Hays and Sallie Glover, junior specialist, American Furniture & Folk Art department, courtesy Decorative Arts Trust, Virtual Americana Week Tours, $150 for members, $200 for nonmembers. Cost includes all Americana Week events and, for nonmembers, a complimentary membership for 2021. Register at https://decorativeartstrust.org/americana-week-2021/.

7 pm, Exclusive virtual tour of Sotheby’s with Erik Gronning, senior vice president and head of the Americana Department, courtesy Decorative Arts Trust, Virtual Americana Week Tours, $150 for members, $200 for nonmembers. Cost includes all Americana Week events and, for nonmembers, a complimentary membership for 2021. Register at https://decorativeartstrust.org/americana-week-2021/.

SHOWS

AUCTIONS

10 am, Chinese Export Art Featuring Property from the Tibor Collection, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only.

10 am, English & Continental Furniture, Silver & Decorative Arts, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

10 am, Old Master & Nineteenth Century Paintings & Drawings, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Noon, virtual tour from Long Island City. Experience a unique look at the Neustadt Collection, one of the premier collections of Louis C. Tiffany’s iconic work. Executive director and curator Lindsy R. Parrott will share all of the splendor of this remarkable collection. Courtesy Decorative Arts Trust. Virtual Americana Week Tours, $150 for members, $200 for nonmembers. Cost includes all Americana Week events and, for nonmembers, a complimentary membership for 2021. Register at https://decorativeartstrust.org/americana-week-2021/.

7 pm, get a virtual look at the new Bernard & S. Dean Levy galleries in Chelsea. Frank Levy will introduce his new space and demonstrate his expertise via some fantastic pieces of American art and antiques. Courtesy Decorative Arts Trust. Virtual Americana Week Tours, $150 for members, $200 for nonmembers. Cost includes all Americana Week events and, for nonmembers, a complimentary membership for 2021. Register at https://decorativeartstrust.org/americana-week-2021/.

SHOWS

AUCTIONS

10 am, Outsider and Vernacular Art, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only.

1 pm, Important Americana: Furniture and Folk Arts, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com, online only.

2 pm, Important American Furniture, selected Folk Art, English Ceramics from the Longridge Collection, Historical Portraits and Marine Paintings, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Noon, a virtual tour at Hostler Burrows, where Juliet Burrows will lead us through her art and design galleries that specialize in 20th Century and Contemporary Nordic Design with a focus on studio ceramics. Courtesy Decorative Arts Trust. Virtual Americana Week Tours, $150 for members, $200 for nonmembers. Cost includes all Americana Week events and, for nonmembers, a complimentary membership for 2021. Register at https://decorativeartstrust.org/americana-week-2021/.

7 pm, join the Brooklyn Museum’s Catherine Futter, senior curator of decorative arts, and Elizabeth St George, assistant curator of decorative arts, for a virtual tour of the exhibition, “Design: 1880 to Now.” Courtesy Decorative Arts Trust. Virtual Americana Week Tours, $150 for members, $200 for nonmembers. Cost includes all Americana Week events and, for nonmembers, a complimentary membership for 2021. Register at https://decorativeartstrust.org/americana-week-2021/.

SHOWS

AUCTIONS

10 am, Exceptional Prints and Broadsides from the Collection of Ambassador J. William Middendorf II and Important American Silver, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only.

10 am, Vineyard Dreams: Property from a Martha’s Vineyard Collection, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com, online only.

1 pm, Important Americana: Silver, Chinese Export and Prints, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com, online only.

2 pm, Important American Folk Art, including the Siegmund Collection, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Noon, online preview for Master Drawings New York 2021, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

4-8 pm, in-person preview at participating galleries, Master Drawings New York 2021, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

SHOWS

AUCTIONS

1 pm, 30-lot American, European and Asian Works of Art, Keno Auctions, 127 East 69th Street. For information, 212-734-2381 or www.kenoauctions.com, online only.

1 pm, January auction of maps, Audubon prints, natural history watercolors and atlases, Arader Galleries, 1016 Madison Avenue. For information, 212-628-7625 or www.aradernyc.com, live.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

11 am-6 pm, online and in person at participating galleries, Master Drawings New York 2021, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

SHOWS

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

2-6 pm, online and in person at participating galleries, Master Drawings New York 2021, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

SHOWS

AUCTIONS

10 am, Property from the Estate of Mrs Henry Ford II, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

11 am-6 pm, online and in person at participating galleries, Master Drawings New York 2021, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

12:30-2:30 pm, Emerging Scholars Colloquium, The Classical American Homes Preservation Trust (CAHPT), in conjunction with the Decorative Arts Trust, is pleased to offer our 5th Annual Colloquium for young scholars in the decorative arts field. This year’s program will be virtual and will introduce a new format that includes two joint presentations. Registration fee is pay what you want. For information or registration, www.decorativeartstrust.org/colloquium-2021/.

SHOWS

AUCTIONS

2 pm, The Collection of Mr & Mrs John H. Gutfreund Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

11 am-6 pm, online and in person at participating galleries, Master Drawings New York 2021, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

SHOWS

AUCTIONS

10 am, The Collection of Mr & Mrs John H. Gutfreund, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only.

10 am, Old Master Drawings, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com, online only.

2 pm, The Collection of Mr & Mrs John H. Gutfreund, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only.

2 pm, From Taddeo to Tiepolo: The Dr John O’Brien Collection of Old Master Drawings, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com, online only.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

11 am-6 pm, online and in person at participating galleries, Master Drawings New York 2021, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

SHOWS

Outsider Art Fair New York, Multi-venue and online, www.outsiderartfair.com.

AUCTIONS

10 am, Old Master & British Drawings including property from The Cornelia Bessie Estate, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only.

10 am, The Art of Entertaining: The Collection of Mr & Mrs John H. Gutfreund, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only.

10 am, Master Paintings and Sculpture, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com, online only.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

11 am-6 pm, online and in person at participating galleries, Master Drawings New York 2021, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

SHOWS

AUCTIONS

10 am, The Collection of Hester Diamond Part I, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com, online only.

10 am, Selections from the Library of Mr & Mrs John H. Gutfreund, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only.

Noon, Susan and Karl: Important Chanel Fashion Jewelry from the Collection of Mrs John H. Gutfreund, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com, online only.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

11 am-6 pm, online and in person at participating galleries, Master Drawings New York 2021, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

SHOWS

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

11 am-6 pm, online and in person at participating galleries, Master Drawings New York 2021, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

SHOWS

SHOWS

SHOWS

SHOWS

SHOWS

SHOWS

SHOWS

SHOWS

Archive: a vignette from Christie’s January, 2020 preview.