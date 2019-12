KINGSTON, N.Y. — An oil on canvas painting by American artist Jane Peterson (1876-1965) was the top lot at JMW Auction Service’s December 6 sale when it sold for $49,200 above a $13,000 high estimate. The painting, which measured 24 by 30 inches, featured an interior still life of a potted orange tree. Auctioneer Jay Werbalowsky said the painting had been in the consignor’s family for decades, originating with the consignor’s mother-in-law. Bidding was spread between two internet bidders and one in the gallery, with the internet prevailing. Werbalowsky said he believed the buyer was a private collector.

Featured on the back of the painting was a crate label from the Norton Gallery of Art. The following lot, a painting by American painter Louis Eilshemius (1864-1941) — from the same consignor — also featured the same label. It sold for $3,000.

