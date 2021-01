Auction Action Online

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. – Strong prices and active bidding prevailed at James R. Bakker Antiques’ winter live online fine arts auction featuring property from a Provincetown collection and other estate and private collections and conducted on December 19.

Top price of the sale leading off the selection of masterworks representing the Provincetown Art Colony and setting the tone for the entire sale was Nancy Whorf’s “Ice House Beach Snow,” setting a new auction record for the artist at $34,375 and shattering its $2/3,000 estimate. “The Clock,” a 1951 oil painting by Karl Knaths formerly in the collection of the Toledo Museum of Art with an extensive exhibition history, including the Minneapolis Art Museum and the St Botolph Club, sold for $16,250, and Aldro Hibbard’s oil of Provincetown sold for $11,500.

Other new auction records were set for Arthur Cohen’s “First House” at $10,625, Charles Kaeselau’s “Provincetown” at $8,125 and Cynthia Packard’s “Still Life” at $6,875.

Collector competition continued over Paul Resika’s oil landscape selling for $8,125 and Peter Busa’s abstract oil, “Blue Coeur VIII,” bringing $5,000.

“Trees and Figures,” an oil by Edith Lake Wilkinson, the subject of a recent HBO documentary, Packed in a Trunk, sold for $5,938. George Yater’s watercolor view of Dyer Street left the block at $2,700. Robert Motherwell’s “Africa 7,” a screenprint from his 1970 “Africa Suite,” was a highlight of the works on paper, selling for $6,875.

All prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.bakkerproject.com or 508-413-9758.

