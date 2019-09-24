James Goodman, Gallery Founder, 90

NEW YORK CITY — The James Goodman Gallery regretfully shares the news of the death of its founder, James Goodman (1929-2019), on September 3. Jim was 90. A dedicated husband, father and art dealer, Jim founded the James Goodman Gallery more than 60 years ago to focus on secondary market sales of Modern and contemporary masterworks.

The James Goodman Gallery incorporated in 1958, served as an instrumental force for the founding of the Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) in 1962. As an active member of the ADAA, Jim served as president from 1994 to 1997, exhibited at every iteration of the ADAA Art Show and was known for his commitment to conducting business with the highest levels of connoisseurship and professionalism.

Jim generously mentored a generation of art dealers, always instilling fundamental principles of honesty, integrity and transparency: core values the James Goodman Gallery continues to uphold daily. With the full support of the Goodman family and all shareholders, the James Goodman Gallery is honored to continue operations under the long-time leadership of executive director Patricia Tompkins, with 47 years at the gallery, and sales director Alix Hornyan Holloway, who worked closely with Jim over the last ten years. All inquiries should be directed to their attention.

Words cannot adequately express our sadness at Jim’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to share in his passion for life and art. We will honor his memory in our continuation of the work he loved so much.

A celebration of life will be conducted in early November. For details, contact the gallery at www.jamesgoodmangallery.com or 212-593-3737.

Submitted by the Goodman family and James Goodman Gallery.