James Bowie Autograph Pay Order Tops Heritage’s Texana Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — Earning $47,500 with buyer’s premium in Heritage Auctions’ Texana auction on November 30 was an 1829 pay order signed by James Bowie (1796-1836) ordering L. Hughes to pay Angus McNeill $134. McNeill (1806-1882) first met Jim Bowie in 1826 while he was a planter in Natchez, Miss., (where Bowie first made a name for himself as a knife fighter during the 1827 Vidalia Sandbar Fight). The two men soon became friends as well as business associates. Eighteen months after that infamous fight, Bowie had this order drawn up. According to the auction catalog, James Bowie signed items are extremely uncommon. The example offered here is particularly notable for its large signature and ornate flourish or paraph beneath it. It was the highest price in a sale that realized a total of $355,500. A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.