EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Sailing across Eldred’s auction block on Thursday, November 21, was Antonio Jacobsen’s portrait of the steam/sail yacht Sovereign, which brought more than double its high estimate ($8/12,000) to sell for $30,000 to a phone bidder. It was one of several strong finishes seen in a three-day series of sales that saw a broad spectrum of works sell.

“The portrait of the steam/sail yacht Sovereign flying the New York Yacht Club burgee is everything you’d want in a Jacobsen — from his best time period, crisply painted, beautifully rendered water,” said Josh Eldred, president of the firm. The 22-by-36-inch oil on canvas was signed and dated lower right “A. Jacobsen 1896 New 31 Palisade Av. West Hoboken, N.J.” and is listed as #33 in Antonio Jacobsen — The Checklist by Harold S. Sniffen (Newport News, Va.: The Mariners’ Museum, 1984), page 276. It came from a private New York collection.

An extensive sale review will appear in a future issue.