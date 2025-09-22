Jackson Hole Bidders Court Rockwell’s Couple - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JACKSON, WYO. — Jackson Hole Art Auction’s 19th Annual Auction, conducted September 13, was the firm’s best ever, according to managing director and partner, Kevin Doyle. Leading the success was Norman Rockwell’s “Courting Couple At Midnight,” which exceeded its $500/700,000 estimate to achieve $900,000, including buyer’s premium. The 24-by-19-inch oil on canvas, painted in 1919, was the featured cover of The Saturday Evening Post on March 22 of that year. It showed a young couple seated beneath a cuckoo clock, possibly lingering past curfew, and had extensive exhibition and publication history. Additional highlights from the record-breaking sale will be covered in a future issue.