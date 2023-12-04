Jack-O-Lantern Scarecrow Stands Out In Bertoia’s Holiday Exclusive Sale

VINELAND, N.J. — Bertoia Auctions conducted its one-day sale dedicated to holiday items on December 1. The nearly 500 lots offered included decorations and figurines for celebrating Christmas, Halloween, Easter and the Fourth of July. The top lot of the day was a 23-inch-tall jack-o-lantern head scarecrow trade stimulator. Despite a small chip and minor preservation, the figure was in excellent to pristine condition and earned $22,800 with buyer’s premium, well over its $3,000 to $5,000 estimate. A more in-depth review of the auction will run in an upcoming issue.