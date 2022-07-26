Jack Nicholson’s ‘Joker’ Suit Sells At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — “You’re my number one… suit!” Jack Nicholson’s screen-worn, seven-piece suit from 1989’s Batman captivated at Heritage Auctions’ Hollywood & Entertainment Signature auction on July 22-23, racking up at $125,000. Including a bespoke suit from Savile Row’s Tommy Nutter, a Dobbs hat, Robot boots and a Christian Dior tie, this insanely stylish ensemble was a lot of both menswear and movie history.

Designed by Bob Ringwood for Tim Burton’s film, the suit retains residue of the production on the boots, and the white makeup worn by Nicholson on the hat’s inner brim. The suit was one of many lots offered that would make any fan of film giddy. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.