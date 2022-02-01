J. Voille’s 1792 Portrait Counts At Quinn’s Auction Galleries

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Quinn’s Auction Galleries’ January 29 auction was a cornucopia of fine and decorative arts featuring Asian, American, European and Modern material arts with an offering of fine art by Norah McGuinness, Merton D. Simpson, Jean Louis Voille and other significant artists. Royalty won the day when Voille’s (French/Russian, 1744-after 1801) oil on canvas portrait of Count Paul Alexandrovich Stroganoff (1774-1817), 1792, rose from its $10/15,000 estimate to sell for $66,675, including premium. Signed and dated on right side of the subject’s shoulder, the 23¼-by-18½-inch portrait came with extensive provenance, including the collection of Nicholas R. Burke, Washington DC, previously sold in Sotheby’s May 19, 1995, Old Masters paintings sale where it brought $30,000.

Watch for a further review of this sale in an upcoming issue.