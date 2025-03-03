Ivory-Colored Dunbar Sofa Sits Pretty For Tremont

SUDBURY, MASS. — On March 2, Tremont Auctions’ Winter Estate Art & Antiques auction brought forth 441 lots of gold and silver estate jewelry, sterling silver tableware, contemporary and antique paintings and prints, Midcentury furniture and décor, historical ephemera and books and more. Leading the sale was a Janus wide-angled sofa designed by Edward Wormley for Dunbar. The couch had ivory upholstery, complimented by mahogany legs and stretchers. With an estimate of $3/5,000, the sofa far exceeded expectations, landing at $13,640, with premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.