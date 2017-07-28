It’s Tuesday – Americana Celebration Time

-
-
Published: August 7, 2017
Concord, N H – Americana Celebration, the popular antiques show founded by the late Nan Gurley, moved off the Deerfield Fairgrounds last year and took up residence in the Douglas Everett Arena where it will open tomorrow, Tuesday, August 8. Early buying is from 8 to 10 am, with general admission from 10 am to 4 pm. The arena is located at 15 London Road and about 80 dealers will be offering a wide variety of antiques. This show, part of Antiques Week in New Hampshire, is managed by Peter Mavris and for more information, 207 608 3086.
