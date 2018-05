Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

MILFORD, N.H. – Jack Donigian continued his half-day market at Hampshire Hills Athletic Club on May 6, immediately prior to the spring edition of Brimfield with another full house of exhibiting dealers and hundreds of shoppers. The buying and selling here, as always, was quick, perhaps even a little more so on this pre-Brimfield Sunday with both exhibitors and buyers anxious to be ready for the upcoming week by adjusting their inventories or cashflows.

As one dealer said, some shows are for looking, some for selling, but this one is for buying. He and his son, both dealers at other shows, in a shop and on the internet, were there to find more merchandise that they could resell. While not wishing to be identified, they did leave after a couple hours of intense shopping with their arms full.

And what was there to buy? Kathy and Peter Hunt, exhibitors from Essex Junction, Vt., offered two beautiful handmade 100-year-old quilts that formed the backdrop for their booth. That was no easy chore, as the setup for this show is done while the first shoppers are also coming in to see what is available. One quilt featured red baskets on a white field the other was a form of checkerboard. The Hunts also offered a collection of Nineteenth Century lighting.

The Spotted Horse, Brownsville, Vt., was selling a post office sign from North Pomfret. Dealer Ken Arthur also has sorting boxes, which may also have been from a post office some time ago.

Artisans and Antiques, Winter Harbor, Maine, returned to this show from the winter in Florida where the dealers collect fine art. In Maine they collect Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century home furnishings and decorative accessories, which made up the rest of their inventory.

Cape Codder Steve Moss loves his folk art, even Outsider art. Here for the short Sunday show, he was showing several pieces, including a cutout black cat caricature, a silent butler, likely to have held cards at an entrance of a store or shop in the first half of the Twentieth Century, and also several handmade rugs.

While small things dominate this short show for the ease and convenience of the exhibitors, many bring great furniture. John Tracy was selling an Eighteenth Century Boston sewing stand, Sheridan style. Nearby New Ipswich, N.H., trader Richard Wallace offered a North Shore secretary, American Federal design, a combination of Sheraton and Hepplewhite, in mahogany veneer and solids with inlays. He also had a Pembroke table from the same area and time.

Greg Hamilton, Stoneblock Antiques, Vergennes, Vt., was selling his silver as usual. He has made this show into his second home with his reputation for the silver hollowware he brings and sells here. This weekend he also had two chinoiserie boxes, which were drawing great attention.

A miniature four-poster bed complete with linen was Brian Cullity’s centerpiece Sunday morning. About 10 by 18 inches, it was probably built by a father or grandfather for their child, 150 years ago or more near Cullity’s Sagamore, Mass., home.

Denise Monroe, Hollis, N.H., was exhibiting for the first time. Her collection is an assortment of English games and ephemera all from the Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century.

Bud Hughes Americana, Stratham, N.H., organized an exhibit with Sharon [Conn.] Green Antiques, which was focused on quilts and American country furniture. Bud sold Eighteenth Century woodenware. One of the small stands was sold as a result of the day’s work.

Milford Antiques Show will happen next at the beginning of New Hampshire Antiques Week, August 5, from 8:30 am to noon. For more information, www.milfordantiqueshow.com or 781-329-1192.