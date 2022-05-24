It’s For The Birds At Hermann Historica - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GRASBRUNN, GERMANY — Hermann Historica conducted a marathon of sales May 16 through May 20, with objects offered from Fifteenth Century BCE Minoan up to contemporary firearms. The top lot of all seven sales in these four days was a red Chinese lacquer plate with carved Indian peafowl, from the Eighteenth or Nineteenth Century. In China, peafowl signify rebirth, beauty and wealth, the latter evidenced by the bowl’s $146,620 yield, including buyer’s premium. A more detailed report on the other sales’ top lots to follow in a forthcoming issue.