‘It’s Always Sunny In Lebanon’ For 58th Annual Show - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review & Onsite Photos by Kiersten Busch

LEBANON, CONN. — It was a good omen that the skies were clear and the sun was shining strongly on the morning of Saturday, September 27, the day of the 58th Annual Antique Show on the Historic Lebanon Green, a beloved local show which acts as a fundraiser for the Lebanon Historical Society Museum & Visitors Center.

Held “rain or shine,” with benefits such as free parking, tasty homemade clam chowder, sandwiches and slices of pie, the Annual Antique Show in Lebanon hosts up to 60 dealers every year, with a focus on country merchandise and related fields of interest. However, dealers are encouraged to expand away from the country bubble, and many offer an eclectic array of items — from advertisement to estate jewelry to Persian carpets and more.

Art and pottery of all kinds are the specialty of Susan Mammone of Groton, Conn., and she had both in abundance at her booth, including a modern portrait of a young man, which stood out to this reporter almost immediately due to its bright colors and bold lines. “I inherited a lot of it,” she said, “my parents used to do this.” Mammone’s Midcentury Modern offerings attracted a lot of younger customers, and she noted that it seemed many of them were interested in the style for furnishing their homes and apartments. Her theory was certainly correct, as a few younger customers perused Mammone’s booth as we spoke, some stopping to inspect an Art Deco side table designed by Gilbert Rhode and ask her a few questions about it.

“I have a little bit of country décor, some home décor, outdoor décor… but it’s mostly a mix!” shared Danielle Costa, whose bubbly energy was almost as bright as the morning’s sunshine. Costa, based out of Hebron, Conn., acquires most of her merchandise from estate sales, tag sales and flea markets. “I collect whatever catches my eye!” she added. Her seasonal finds, including a glow mold of a Jack-o-lantern and a taxidermized buck head, went “with the fall weather.” “I also have a set of three baskets with liners; those were a fun find!” As we left Costa’s booth, she was in the middle of making a sale to a customer, who was interested in a pair of stone flowerpots.

Sue and Bob Leone have been loyal dealers at Lebanon, consistently attending “every year since it started,” according to Sue. The couple, who have owned and operated Leone’s Auction Gallery in Jewett City, Conn., for 44 years, “collect a little bit of everything. It’s hard not to, when [Bob’s] an auctioneer,” Sue explained. Among vintage lamps, glassware, pottery, paintings and more, a rounded sign of a witch flying on a broomstick felt like the perfect fall touch for the booth. However, it was one of the only items that sported a “not for sale” tag. “Do you know how many times we could’ve sold this sign?” Bob joked, emphasizing its popularity with customers. “It’s all hand painted. I’ve asked the artist if she can make another one. [Sue] loves it, so I can’t sell it!”

It was hard to miss East Hampton, Conn., dealer Francine Gintoff, who was dressed appropriately for the weather, with a stylish floppy sun hat and glasses. She stood behind one of the main tables in her booth as we approached, making sure some of the estate jewelry she had on display was draped properly upon its stand. “I specialize in Midcentury Modern, but this [show’s booth] is sort of a fun one; it’s a lot of collectibles, and character inspired,” she shared. Said “characters” included a boxed Jack Skellington doll from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, among other nostalgic toys from the early 2000s and earlier. Gintoff also sported a rack of vintage clothing, several lamps and unique glass and pottery pieces and a few paintings, which were positioned on the grass in front of her two main display tables. When asked where she sourced her eclectic and stylish finds, she said, with a smile, “It’s a secret!”

“I’ve spent decades coming here. I’ve been in the trade for 40 years refinishing and rehabbing old travel trunks,” shared Paul Norton of Terryville, Conn., whose booth was filled with a selection of the trunks he’s worked on over the past few decades. This included a trunk with a removable hat carrier in the middle, which a woman most likely used, and a sample trunk from the 1830s made in Burling Slip, an area of New York City that has since been filled in and no longer exists. The trunk had a double label, was marked with an early patent and was engraved with the owner’s name and “CT,” “most likely for Connecticut, where I believe the owner lived,” explained Norton.

However, Norton’s most recent — and fascinating — adventure started last year when he closed his warehouse. “I actually supplied trunks to the television show The Gilded Age that appeared in season three, which released this summer. I closed my warehouse last year, and a gentleman from the production came and bought six of my most expensive items. They are some of the most expensive American-made trunks, equal in quality to Louis Vuitton,” he shared. While our readers who are fans of the show may have unknowingly seen the trunks in action, Norton has not. “I still have to watch it,” he admitted. “This may be my motivation to watch.”

In her twelfth year showing in Lebanon was Eileen Vaughn, the owner and matriarch of Vaughn Antiques, based out of Stafford Springs, Conn. “This is a very country show, it’s so pleasant!” Vaughn gushed, in between quick quips to her family about the prices of various items in her booth that customers were interested in. Vaughn sources most of her merchandise from estate sales and auctions, with a focus on primitives, her specialty. The most popular item in her booth, however, was a resin statue of an angel with a bronze base. “We found it at a lady’s house; she was getting rid of a lot of stuff” explained Vaughn. “There is a museum somewhere in Pennsylvania that has a much bigger version of it out front. This may be the sample that was used to carve the bigger stone statue.” Almost as if to prove a point about its popularity, while we exited Vaughn’s booth, a crowd of interested customers gathered around the statue, listening to Eileen’s husband speak about the find.

Joe Cosgrove, here with his brother, Pat, was back for a second year in Lebanon, after a good show last year. Joe, who offered a plethora of advertisement — with a specific focus on Coca-Cola — is from Columbia, Conn., and has been “collecting for a couple decades. I’m happy to pass [my collection] on.” Pat, situated in his own booth right next to his brother, was selling stoneware and primitives from their parents’ collection. “Our parents were collectors for a long time. We’ve been going to Brimfield as long as we can remember,” added Joe. He explained that he sources his collection from “pretty much everywhere,” including local auctions, tag sales and picking.

Antiques dealer Doug May was making two separate sales at the same time as we walked up to his booth. May, who owns Past to Present, an antiques store in Niantic, Conn., was quick to share that he was happy that younger audiences were taking interest in his merchandise. “Us older folk tend to collect, so it’s great that the younger generation is interested in passing on the legacy,” he said. May also explained to us what he loves so much about his career, and what keeps him going: “You get into some monster collections; one guy I knew was really into fire equipment and I was able to sell some of his collection. People have passions! I love things that are unique and hard to find.”

Some of the most unique items in May’s booth included a basket typically brought on hunting excursions, which was commissioned by Brooks Brothers for Rolls Royce. “It has a plaque on it engraved with the name of the gentleman who bought it, who had a chateau in Massachusetts, which I learned while researching,” he said. May also pointed out an 1840s sextant, as well as an original framed stage rendering done for the New York City Ballet. “My friend made this piece; he worked there for a long time. I’m actually still unsure whether I want to sell it!”

After the show’s conclusion, show runner Grace Sayles, known lovingly to all as “Gracie,” followed up with us via email. “It was a great day! The dealers were all pleased with the turnout and sales. The pies and chowder are always crowd pleasers. So, it was a great fundraiser for the Lebanon Historical Society!”

The 59th Annual Antique Show on the Historic Lebanon Green will take place on September 26, 2026. For information, 860-423-8876 or www.historyoflebanon.org.