It’s A Tie At Augusta Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BELLOWS FALLS, VT. — Augusta Auctions’ Decades of Decadence sale took place on December 7, offering 250 lots of fine antique and vintage garments and textiles. There was a tie of top lots between a 1955 Dior New York ball gown and a plaid wool zoot suit cataloged as 1940s; both sold for $8,750. The gown was constructed of satin brocade and draped asymmetrically with highly structured draping; the zoot suit was made of plaid twill wool with “intentionally offset stripes at seams on sleeves” showing a baggy fit that is signature to the style. Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house, more on these and other lots of the sale in an upcoming issue.