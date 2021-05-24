Italian Marble Well Head Tops Kamelot’s Two-Day Garden Auction

PHILADELPHIA – Of the nearly 750 lots that crossed Kamelot Auctions’ block on May 18 and 20, the top price realized was $11,875 for a late Nineteenth Century Italian carved marble well head signed by Aristide Petrilli (Italian, 1868-1930). The outside of the wellhead was a continuous frieze of cavorting amorini and musical instrument-playing maidens among grapevines, flowers and fruit. Other works by the artist include the Bacchantes sculpture in the mall park in Atascadero, Calif., as well as several works at Hearst Castle in San Simeon, Calif. The lot attracted considerable interest and easily surpassed its $6/9,000 estimate. A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.