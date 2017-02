NEW YORK CITY – Isobel Hinckley Glover, 84, died January 28 at home in New York City surrounded by family.

With her husband, Price Perkins Glover, a well-known and respected collector of Americana, the dealer founded Price Glover, Inc, on 57th Street in Manhattan in 1964. The firm – known for choice Eighteenth Century English pottery, pewter and brass – exhibited through the 1980s at the Winter Antiques Show in New York, the Philadelphia Antiques Show, the Theta Charity Antiques Show in Houston and the Ellis Memorial Antiques Show in Boston.

An expert on Anglo Indian sconces and hanging lanterns, Isobel Glover conceived the idea of reproducing antique fixtures using period lost-wax casting methods. This aspect of the couple’s business grew so successful that they added other lighting to their line of replica sconces, chandeliers and hanging lanterns produced from period originals from their own collection. Isobel’s daughter, Julie Glover Mitchell of Deephaven, Minn., continues the lighting business, which supplies collectors, architects and designers.

Glover served for many years on the board of directors of the National Antique and Art Dealers Association of America (NAADA), conceiving and managing the group’s co-operative advertising program, which allowed members to advertise at relatively modest cost in several leading antiques publications.

Glover was born in New York City on November 26, 1932, to Danah Bartlett and Julian Hinckley. She grew up in Cedarhurst, Long Island. She attended St Timothy’s School in Maryland and Pembroke College in Rhode Island. Passionate about all things visual, she worked in the fashion publishing industry before becoming an antiquarian.

Glover spent many happy years in Litchfield, Conn., a favorite place since childhood.

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her son, Jonathan Lyman Glover of Edina, Minn.; her children’s spouses; and her grandchildren Eliot Davis Mitchell, William Hinckley Mitchell, Price Allan Glover and Bartlett Hill Glover. She was predeceased by her husband and by her brother Daniel Bartlett Hinckley.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, February 17, at the Church of the Heavenly Rest, 2 East 90th Street in New York City at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Democratic National Committee or to the Livingston Ripley Waterfowl Conservancy in Litchfield, Conn.

-Submitted by Chris Jussel