MAMARONECK, N.Y. – Isidor Kaufmann (Austro-Hungarian, 1853-1921), a painter of Jewish themes, traveled throughout Eastern Europe in search of scenes of Jewish, often Hasidic life. His portrait of a “Hungarian Rabbi with Prayer Shawl,” an oil on panel, 15¾ by 12-5/8 inches, captured such personages and rose to the top of Shapiro Auctions’ November 7-8 sale, finishing at $287,000, including buyer’s premium. Acquired by the consignor at Sotheby’s in 2006, the painting’s exhibition history includes Vienna’s Judischen Museum der Stadt Wien. Shapiro’s two-day sale comprised more than 800 lots of important paintings, sculpture, antique and modern furniture, jewelry, decorative items and Judaica. A full recap will follow.