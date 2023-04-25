Iroquois Auctions Celebrates 52nd Estate Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Z.G. Burnett, Photos Courtesy Iroquois Auctions

BREWERTON, N.Y. – Iroquois Auctions conducted a two-day auction on April 15 and 16 featuring almost 1,000 lots of antiques and collectibles from every category, as well as jewelry and automobiles. The sale included mochaware and spatterware from the estate of collector and US Army veteran Carl E. Hinkle (1935-2021) of Truxton, N.Y., who with his late wife Janie, amassed a private collection for over 60 years. The Hinkles were “very private” and did not deal in antiques, so this selection was fresh to the market. These pieces were sold at no reserve, and a portion of the benefits were donated to the 4H Club. Jeff DeHart, former owner of Conestoga Auctions, Manheim, Penn., appraised and cataloged these lots. Also included were antiques and military items from the estate of US Army Lieutenant Clarence “Larry” H. Carney (1926-2020) of Pulaski, N.Y. The auctions totaled $170,000 combined.

Two automobiles crossed the finish line at the top of the first day’s sale. The winner was a white 1990 Mazda Miata MX-5 bought by its now third owner for $11,400. The car had a five-speed manual transmission, was never driven in the winter and had a total of 40,520 miles on its speedometer. Following behind in price was a red 1984 Chevrolet C4 Corvette that came from the original owner and was bid to $5,400. With 64,000 miles, it was in “excellent running condition.” Another automotive lot came from the second day’s sale: a 1990 Harley Davidson Electra Classic motorcycle that revved up to $3,960.

Heavy brass objects floated to the top lots, both with weighty results. Third in the first day’s sale was a steam brass whistle with original surface and signed “X65’2.” Once ubiquitous in everyday machinery, younger readers may only recognize steam whistles from Twentieth Century cartoons and films. Although steam whistles are still used today, this example from the estate of a Brewerton, N.Y., couple was collected for display and achieved $2,520. From the same collection came the next lot in price, an antique signal cannon for $2,040. Possibly made by the Strong Firearms Company, the eight-gauge cannon was 20 inches long with a 17½-inch barrel and anchored by a solid walnut carriage. An 1885 steam engine from Westinghouse Machine Company, Pittsburgh, Penn., also sold from the Brewerton couple for $2,520 ($200/500).

The second day’s sale included selections from the Hinkle collection, as well as antique furniture, folk art and Americana. The highest selling Hinkle piece was a Fern pattern mocha soft paste pitcher in “very good condition,” which was bid to $2,475. First among second day sales overall was a rare sales and service sign with original paint from Massey-Harris Farming Equipment that was bid to $6,500. Massey-Harris was founded as the Massey Manufacturing Co in the late Nineteenth Century, became Massey-Harris Limited in 1891, Massey-Harris-Ferguson in 1953 and finally Massey Ferguson in 1958, as it remains today. The sign was one of a few found in the barn of a Theresa, N.Y., estate and was completely fresh to the market.

Other successful lots included an Eighteenth Century, hand painted three-panel chest. Attributed to either Johann Rank (active late Eighteenth Century) or Christian Seltzer (1749-1831); a similar example was cited in an unnamed book by Wallace Nutting, and more chests like this can be found by both makers in the Reading Public Museum, Penn., and the Winterthur Museum & Gardens, Del. Known as a “dower” chest, this lot sold for $4,510. Next in price was a signed 50 caliber Charlesville flintlock musket that included a bayonet and ramrod, which sold with two period powder horns for $3,960.

Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, iroquoisauction@gmail.com or 315-561-9777.