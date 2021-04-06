Irish Percussion Pistols Drum Up Interest At Amoskeag

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A cased pair of percussion belt pistols by the Dublin firm William & John Rigby sold for $36,425 in Amoskeag Auction Company Inc’s March 27-28 sale, surpassing their high estimate by four times. The .48 caliber pistols featured 8½ inch octagon barrels in a damascus finish. Two old notes accompanied the case, one reading “Presented to William Kinsey by / Lord Norbury who was murdered at Durrow Abbey 3rd Jany 1839.”

Lord Norbury was the son of a well-known judge. He was reportedly murdered in response to an agrarian dispute on his estate. Watch for a full review in a future issue.