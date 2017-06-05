CINCINNATI, OHIO —A rare vase completed by Ethel Julia Bouffleur during her time at Iowa State College soared to the top of Humler & Nolan’s two day sale as it hammered down for $24,200 including buyer’s premium. The vase, which featured yellow and white ecinechea blossoms above a teal green background, was completed by Bouffleur between 1922 and 1924 when she was teaching at the university under the direction of Paul Cox. The auction house sent the vase to the the Brunnier Museum at Iowa State University in Ames to investigate the previously unrecorded mark, resulting in the discovery of four additional examples by Bouffleur, all with the same mark, entering the record.

A complete report will appear in an upcoming issue.