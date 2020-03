DALLAS, TEXAS – A rare movie poster for the 1933 classic film The Invisible Man disappeared Saturday night for $182,400 to claim top lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ Movie Posters Auction March 21-22. The sale coincided with the 2020 remake, starring Elisabeth Moss, which became among Hollywood’s first to go the route of video on demand. The result soared past the estimate of $125,000 for the vintage stone lithograph poster from the Universal monster movie, which was based on H.G. Wells’ concept of a crazed scientist who turns invisible.

Expectations for the poster, one of just a small handful known to exist, were shattered quickly during the bidding at Heritage Auctions. The plot is holding well with today's viewers – the 2020 remake of The Invisible Man is popular with fans and critics – with Rotten Tomato scores of 92 percent with critics and 88 percent with viewers.