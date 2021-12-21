Invaluable Announces Acquisition Of Artmyn

BOSTON – Invaluable, an online marketplace for premier auction houses selling fine and decorative arts and collectibles, announces the acquisition of Swiss technology firm Artmyn, a company that specializes in digital authentication and unique, immersive digital experiences for collectors of fine art.

The integration of Artmyn technology with the Invaluable suite of services will allow auction houses to provide collectors with a compelling way to document, authenticate, enjoy and share physical art and collectibles, while also accessing blockchain and NFT technology and the digital metaverse. Over the next year, Invaluable will bring the Artmyn scanning capabilities within proximity of auction houses and collectors in leading global art centers, including New York, London and Paris, making it easy to translate physical artwork to the digital world.

The Invaluable acquisition of Artmyn is a significant investment in the high-growth digital transformation of the art and collectibles markets, including collection, finance, authentication and insurance. With digital authentication of physical goods seeing rapid adoption and over $2.5 billion in NFT sales in the first half of 2021, there is exploding demand for Artmyn solutions, the company said.

Invaluable chief executive officer Adam Kirsch said, “Artmyn is the fifth acquisition for Invaluable and its first in pursuit of art and the blockchain. Artmyn technology is the premier solution for authenticating artworks and delivering unique digital representations of physical artwork and NFTs. We are thrilled to welcome the Artmyn team and technology to the Invaluable family and to our network of auction houses and collectors around the world.”

Artmyn revolutionized the online art viewing experience with its cutting-edge, patented scanner and technology, allowing art to be viewed at nanometer resolution across a range of light frequencies – including visible, ultraviolet and infrared – on any device. This proprietary solution has dramatically changed how art is experienced, bought and sold at auction, increasing transparency and buyer confidence as well as providing a new level of experiencing and sharing art.

Artmyn co-founder and chief executive officer Alexandre Catsicas said, “Our vision when building Artmyn was to bring this unique physical to digital technology to auction houses, collectors and cultural institutions across the globe. We are excited to continue our mission as part of the Invaluable family and for the growth opportunities that this partnership affords.”